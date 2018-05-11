Family of Olson reflect on his life with community help

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- To many he was known as Robert Olson but to his friends and family, he was known as Paulie. For this past week, it's been a time of mourning but many in the community have been doing what they can to help his family in this time of need.

"Well, he wouldn't walk into my house or one of my rooms unless I was cooking. Now if I was cooking Paulie would be here. He played sports he loved sports," said Edie Dye, mother of Paulie.

On May 4th Police found Olson's body in this house on South 18th street in Terre Haute. That investigation led to a shootout that also took the life of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Now a week later, Paulie's family is left with only memories and the loss of their loved one. Including Paulies cousin Samantha Plunkett.

"I had no idea the community would come together with the way that they have and they did, it's overwhelming. It's amazing to know that you really live in a community that great," said Plunkett.

Paulie's friends are planning a benefit in his name. The money raised will help with the cost of his funeral.

"You know she just called me out of the blue I had no idea. And all of his friends have been wonderful," said Dye.

It's a difficult time for those who knew Paulie but his legacy will live on with the love from his family, friends and unborn child.

"It’s just been wow. You know, you don't realize it but so much love, kindness, and generosity for my son," said Dye.

The benefit will take place Saturday afternoon at 2 PM at 15 North State. St. in Shelburn. There will be food, t-shirts sales, raffles and activities for kids. This event is open to the community with the funds helping the family with funeral costs. Check out the events Facebook page here for more information.