Family of Lauren Spierer writes letter on anniversary of IU student’s disappearance

SCARSDALE, N. Y. (WTTV) – Lauren Spierer’s family has released a note on the seventh anniversary of her disappearance.

The Indiana University student’s disappearance in June of 2011 set of a long search throughout parts of Indiana. She left another student’s Bloomington apartment during the early morning hours of June 3 following a night of drinking.

Spierer was last seen at 11th St. and College Ave.

“Seven years later, we continue our search for Lauren, for truth, for justice. Our sincerest of thanks to those who have stood by our sides since June 3, 2011 and who continue to do so,” her family wrote.

Read the entire note below:

“Lauren’s disappearance has been and continues to be the most heart wrenching experience of our lives. Going forward after June 3, 2011, has been our biggest challenge.

Seven years later, we continue our search for Lauren, for truth, for justice. Our sincerest of thanks to those who have stood by our sides since June 3, 2011 and who continue to do so. I remember writing a few short months after Lauren’s disappearance that I never thought I would see an October without answers. I never could have imagined we would still be searching for Lauren seven years later. I end this now as I start each morning, hoping today will be the day….

Loving you, Lauren, every second of every day.

Mom, Dad and Rebecca”

This story was orgionally posted on cbs4indy.com