Clear

Family of Garrett Sands pick up trash as public act of kindness

Saturday morning on the South of Terre Haute on U.S. 41 had over a dozen people wearing bright colored shirts along the road. They are part of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

Posted: Jun. 30, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday morning on the South of Terre Haute on U.S. 41 had over a dozen people wearing bright colored shirts along the road. They are part of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

Scroll for more content...

The group is made up of family and friends of sands who wish to keep his memory alive. It was all started up by Jayna Sullivan who was the mother of Garrett Sands. Sands was killed earlier this year.

"One of my cousins came up with the idea of picking up trash and that's something that my kids and I have done. My daughter Rachel and my son Garrett, we've don't that together ourselves and we thought that's great that sound like the right thing to do," said Sullivan.

Picking up trash is just one of the many activities they have done in Garrett's name. Earlier this year his family also passed out free flowers on Mother's Day.

No matter what the deed, they just want to honor Garrett and his kind personality.

"We have all mourned his loss in different ways. This has helped me so much to plan these events to see these people coming together to support me," said Sullivan.

These may just be random acts of kindness. Sometimes to strangers and sometimes for the whole community.

Garrett’s mother just hopes everyone will take away what her son was all about and pass it on to others.

"It just shows how much we love Garrett. It shows how much we miss him and how much it means to us to do something kind for others," said Sullivan.

If you would like to learn more about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project or find out about future events to get involved with check out their Facebook page here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Dangerously hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colin Hill with Rex

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win 5th straight

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Racing at the Action Track

Image

Local Girl Scout receives top award

Image

Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Image

CBD Oil law goes into effect

Image

Driver charged for taking police on a chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant