Family of Garrett Sands pick up trash as public act of kindness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday morning on the South of Terre Haute on U.S. 41 had over a dozen people wearing bright colored shirts along the road. They are part of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

The group is made up of family and friends of sands who wish to keep his memory alive. It was all started up by Jayna Sullivan who was the mother of Garrett Sands. Sands was killed earlier this year.

"One of my cousins came up with the idea of picking up trash and that's something that my kids and I have done. My daughter Rachel and my son Garrett, we've don't that together ourselves and we thought that's great that sound like the right thing to do," said Sullivan.

Picking up trash is just one of the many activities they have done in Garrett's name. Earlier this year his family also passed out free flowers on Mother's Day.

No matter what the deed, they just want to honor Garrett and his kind personality.

"We have all mourned his loss in different ways. This has helped me so much to plan these events to see these people coming together to support me," said Sullivan.

These may just be random acts of kindness. Sometimes to strangers and sometimes for the whole community.

Garrett’s mother just hopes everyone will take away what her son was all about and pass it on to others.

"It just shows how much we love Garrett. It shows how much we miss him and how much it means to us to do something kind for others," said Sullivan.

If you would like to learn more about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project or find out about future events to get involved with check out their Facebook page here.