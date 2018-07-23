Family continues to raise money for 11 month old son in need of transplant

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- Sunday the Assembly of God Church in Cay City wasn't just a place of worship, it was a place of hope. That's because the Myles family and friends held a spaghetti benefit.

Scroll for more content...

All the money raised going towards their $40,000 goal to help pay for little Matthews transplant. Matthew is eleven months old but his kidneys didn’t properly develop.

"We are getting very close we are twenty centimeters from starting that process,” said Matthews mother Chelise Myles. Currently, He is too small to be put on the transplant. “So it’s getting very close, that's why we are holding so many fundraisers right now because we want to make sure we have the funds when we do."

The family has been working alongside the Children's Organ Transplant Association. COTA has been working with the Myles family since the beginning, helping plan various fundraising events like this one here.

"Oh my gosh it’s been such a blessing it’s really kind of stretched me in areas where I’ve never been stretched,” said Angie Dwyer who is the public relations coordinator for team Matthew. “To help the family it’s been awesome. To see the kids and to see Matthew and see what God has done in his life is awesome."

Other organizations have been helping out around the community as well. The American Legion in Brazil not only donated $1,500 earlier this year, but they are also working on setting up a motorcycle benefit ride in September.

It’s still going to be a long journey to get Matthew his transplant but the family knows with community support like this they will achieve their goal.

That spaghetti benefit raised them $2,000 putting them just over a quarter of their goal. There are still many events taking place if you are interested in helping as well.

August 1st-17th: There will be a silent auction taking place online that anyone is welcome to bid or donate to. More information can be found on their Facebook page here.

September: there will be a motorcycle ride but details for this event are not set.

October 20th: Chili Dinner and hayrides that will take place at the Clay City Assembly of God between 4PM-8PM.

You can also check out the team Matthew page here. Or check out their Facebook page for all future updates.