UPDATE: Missing Dugger man found

UPDATE 8:26 P.M. EST: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reports Isaac Bradbury has been found safe and alive.

Scroll for more content...

Police say they found him in Newberry, Indiana.

Sheriff Clark Cottom says no foul play was suspected and no charges will be filed.

--------

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down the whereabouts of a man from Dugger, Indiana.

Police say Isaac Bradbury, 23, left his home in the 7500 block of E. Laughlin Street in Dugger between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police report Bradbury's relatives are concerned for his well being.

Investigators from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office are working with authorities in Greene County to establish Bradbury's last known location.

Police say they have not received credible information that foul play has occurred.

If you have communicated with Bradbury or know of his whereabouts, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308.