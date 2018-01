TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family welcomed 2018 with a new baby Monday!

Baby Owen was born just before 10:00 a.m. at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

He is one of the first babies to be born in the city this year.

News 10 talked to his mom, Rebecca Cox later in the afternoon.

She told us Owen weighs six pounds, seven ounces.

Rebecca says this isn't exactly how she planned to spend the new year.

Owen has two siblings who are excited to meet him!