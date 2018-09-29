Family Learning Day brings families together for day of fun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Having fun together as a family, that was the goal of Saturday's Family Learning Day.
The Vigo County Public Library holds this event every year.
It was free for families to come out and enjoy activities throughout the day.
Library staff told News 10 they just want families to take the time to enjoy each other and do fun things together.
