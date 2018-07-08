Family Fishing Rodeo gets families excited about fishing

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Families took to the water in Vigo County.
That's with the first-ever Family Fishing Rodeo on Saturday.
Bass Unlimited and Vigo County Parks and Recreation teamed up for the event.
They said the goal is to get more people out and fishing.
Money made will go to providing conservation, restoration and preservation for the fish population.
