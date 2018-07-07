Family Fishing Rodeo Saturday At Hawthorn Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Pop-up thundershowers are common this time of year and people need to be alert no matter what they're doing.

Scroll for more content...

This includes outdoor activities like fishing. This weekend there will be a family fishing rodeo at Hawthorn Park in Vigo County. With many taking to the water for the event organizers want to remind everyone to fish safely.

Severe weather can strike quickly. When a storm moves into your area while fishing quickly try to get to land.

"It's not worth your life to try to stay out there and try to catch a fish I love fishing and I encourage fishing, it's a great activity, but it's not worth your life," Adam Grossman says.

While many fishing rods are made out of graphite, they still conduct electricity, making a dangerous situation in a lightning storm. While trying to get to safety don't panic.

"The best thing to do is just to stay calm and get to the bank as soon as possible seek shelter. Don't panic. Don't do anything so fast that you end up in the lake somehow and make things different so that you can't get into the bank" Grossman says.

If you have more questions about how to fish safely Hawthorn Park will be holding a fishing rodeo for families.

"There will be several different people to talk to about different things whether it's how to fish. How to begin fishing, a safe way to fish or where to fish around Vigo County" Grossman says.

The event will have prizes for fishermen and women 15 years or younger. Organizers say the event is great for new anglers to learn how to catch fish and how to be safe during the fishing trip.

"figure out what fishing's like here at Hawthorn park, it should be pretty good, pick up some prizes, and we've got lunch while supplies last" Grossman says.

The Family Fishing Rodeo will start tomorrow at 8 am and end at 12:30 pm at Hawthorn Park.