Families take a day on the water for fishing rodeo

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Sullivan County, families hit the water for a day of fishing on Saturday morning.
Sullivan County Park and Lake hosted a Kids Fishing Rodeo.
Kids could fish from the bank or on a boat.
Trophies were handed out to the top three winners in each age group.
Park officials hoped to get kids active, as well as excited about fishing.
Local businesses also donated money for the cause.
That's so trophies, fishing gear and bait could be provided for kids wanting to participate.
