Families head to local park to try out mountain biking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bike park is helping kids explore the great outdoors.

Scroll for more content...

Saturday, Griffin Bike Park hosted an event for Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day.

Families helped kids test out their skills as part of the nationwide celebration. They also took some time to walk around and check out all the bike park has to offer.

Griffin Bike Park will stay busy next week with Vigo County Salutes. It's a week dedicated to military service and sacrifice. One of the events will be a groundbreaking event for the warrior trail. It's a trail specifically made for disabled veterans to enjoy.

Schedule of Events from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce:

• June 18th, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch tours Griffin Bike and provides updates on state growth, tourism in Western Central Indiana, followed by lunch.

• June 19th, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Warrior Trail” Groundbreaking at the lake dock located at the S.E. entrance of Griffin Bike Park. Group bike ride immediately following (open to public).

• June 20th, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Camp Navigate Day (open to public). Nature & Recreation will provide games, mountain biking, scavenger hunt, food and snacks. Kids bikes provided. Call for details: 812-201-4862.

• June 21st, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Wabash Valley Base Community Council hosts cookout honoring military members & their families: games, music, kayaking, mountain biking, yoga instruction.

• June 22nd 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – VIP Luncheon with Retired Lt General William G. Boykin and Former Navy Petty Officer Lonnie

Bedwell, National Heroes, Speak on Military and Life Experiences, Indiana Theatre. Call Terre Haute Chamber for Tickets: 812-232-2391.

• June 22nd 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Evening Session with Lt. General William G. Boykin, General Admission, Indiana Theatre. $10 donation at door.