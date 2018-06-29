TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protests are planned across the globe this Saturday to rally against U.S. immigration policies at the Mexico border.

Many say they plan to attend a Families Belong Together protest here in the Valley.



The protests were originally organized to urge President Donald Trump to step in and end the practice of separating migrant families. Mr. Trump signed an order June 20th but the protests are still planned.

Organizer with Terre Haute Teens for Action Rocky Roberts says, "I just don't think that people should be put in detention camps because they crossed an imaginary line."

Protesters say they want to keep the pressure on the president and Congress to ensure families are treated with compassion at the Mexico border.

Terre Haute Teens for Action Co-Founder and protest organizer Caitlyn Cantrell says, "Be sure that we are keeping our borders open because a lot of these people are fleeing gang violence or just violence in general or they're just wishing for a better life and honestly America was founded on the belief that we would have a better life."

Terre Haute Teens for Action is one of a handful of organizations like Terre Haute Now and Wabash Valley in Solidarity organizing the protest.

Cantrell says, "Just because we're not close to the border doesn't mean our voices can't be heard."

THTA Co-Founder Gabby Fullhart says, "Just seeing some of the things our nation is doing is really shocking and terrifying."

Protesters say fixing this problem cannot wait.

Cantrell says, "There are families that are torn apart and your family gets to go home together so be there in support and solidarity for those families that aren't."

The Families Belong Together protest is happening outside the Vigo County Courthouse Saturday at 6:30 pm.

People are asked to wear white in a show of solidarity with migrant families.