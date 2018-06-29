Clear

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Protests are planned across the globe this Saturday to rally against U.S. immigration policies at the Mexico border.

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 10:27 PM
Updated: Jun. 28, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protests are planned across the globe this Saturday to rally against U.S. immigration policies at the Mexico border.

Scroll for more content...

Many say they plan to attend a Families Belong Together protest here in the Valley.


The protests were originally organized to urge President Donald Trump to step in and end the practice of separating migrant families. Mr. Trump signed an order June 20th but the protests are still planned.

Organizer with Terre Haute Teens for Action Rocky Roberts says, "I just don't think that people should be put in detention camps because they crossed an imaginary line."

Protesters say they want to keep the pressure on the president and Congress to ensure families are treated with compassion at the Mexico border.

Terre Haute Teens for Action Co-Founder and protest organizer Caitlyn Cantrell says, "Be sure that we are keeping our borders open because a lot of these people are fleeing gang violence or just violence in general or they're just wishing for a better life and honestly America was founded on the belief that we would have a better life."

Terre Haute Teens for Action is one of a handful of organizations like Terre Haute Now and Wabash Valley in Solidarity organizing the protest.

Cantrell says, "Just because we're not close to the border doesn't mean our voices can't be heard."

THTA Co-Founder Gabby Fullhart says, "Just seeing some of the things our nation is doing is really shocking and terrifying."

Protesters say fixing this problem cannot wait.

Cantrell says, "There are families that are torn apart and your family gets to go home together so be there in support and solidarity for those families that aren't."

The Families Belong Together protest is happening outside the Vigo County Courthouse Saturday at 6:30 pm.

People are asked to wear white in a show of solidarity with migrant families.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Image

Rex win two.

Image

Small Park Improvements

Image

Vigo County Fair Queen crowned

Image

Cook Road Bridge is now open

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County Laser Tag tournament

Image

A duck tagging party

Image

Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Image

Lightning Strike in Florida

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program