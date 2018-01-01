Familiar face with Vigo County Parks and Rec to resign

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A familiar face with the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department has announced her resignation.

Naturalist Amber Slaughterbeck will officially resign from the department effective Jan. 19.

Slaughterbeck joined the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department in June of 2013, as the first program specialist for VCPRD, with the task of creating a nature-based recreation division from the ground up.

“Amber's tenure as the first Naturalist for VCPRD has been an asset for the citizens of Vigo County,” VCPRD Superintendent, Kara Kish, says. “Her resignation is a loss for our community; however, we are grateful for her service. Amber leaves tremendous shoes to fill. We celebrate her achievements and wish her nothing but happiness and success in her future endeavors."

Slaughterbeck will begin her new role as a Regional Specialist for Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management on Feb. 1.