Fallen THPD officer wins Kevin Artz Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year, a local police officer is honored with the Kevin Artz award.

This year, only one nomination was needed.

The Terre Haute Optimist Club named Officer Rob Pitts as the 2018 recipient.

Kevin Artz was an officer that was killed in the line of duty.

More than 30-years later, the Pitts family finds themselves in this same tragedy.

"Rob would not be a fan of this award...but as his family, we are proud of him," Rob's brother Greg said.

Chief John Plasse nominated Pitts for the award.

The plaque will stay with his children.

Pitts' family said he was in the process of building a room onto their house.

They plan on turning that room into a memorial.