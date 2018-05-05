Fallen Officer Identified in Deadly Shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has released the name of the fallen officer killed in the line of duty Friday Night.

THPD says the officer was Patrolman Rob Pitts #196.

Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department says Officer Pitts was a 16-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department.

He says, "Rob is deeply missed, but we are grateful for the time we had with him. Thank you for your continued prayers."

Adamson says for those that would like to pay their respects, Officer Pitts will be moved from Regional Hospital to DeBaun Funeral home at 1 p.m. Saturday.

He says the route will be southbound on 7th Street to westbound Springhill Road.

Members of the community are invited to come together this evening to honor Officer Pitts as well.

Terre Haute Police say several churches have planned a prayer vigil for Saturday evening.

The vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Vigo County Courthouse.

