Clear

Tips to stay safe during camp fire season

Fall is a time of year when the number of fires, specifically house fires, are on the rise.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 6:41 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 6:41 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Fall is a favorite season for a lot of people, but with all of the fun things, it brings it also comes with an increased risk of house fires.

As temperatures drop, people turn to various ways of keeping warm.

Bon-fires, fireplaces and space heaters are great heating sources, but options that can be potentially dangerous.

“Leaves are falling off the trees. Trees are getting a little dryer,” Norm Loudermilk, Terre Haute Arson Investigator said. “So you know it just kind of makes for what could be a potentially bad situation,”

As a firefighter, Loudermilk has seen how even the smallest spark from a bonfire or cigarette can cause a pile of dry leaves to go up in flames.

But, there are some simple things you can do to keep you and your family safe.

He says you should never park your car over a pile of leaves. The heat from your car’s engine could cause the dry leaves to combust resulting in a car fire.

He said you should also check your chimney before lighting your fireplace for the first time.

Birds can build nests, or other animals can be in there that could cause a house fire.

Loudermilk says one of the biggest causes of house fires is because of fireplaces.

“Fireplaces have the occasion to catch fires regularly,” Loudermilk said.

Cory Orndorff says there are just two things that are the most important for him in keeping safe.

“We have the alarm set up so we know if there is a fire to get out,” Orndorff said. “Have a plan of escape if something does happen.”

Loudermilk says to make sure you check your fire detector every month and change the batteries twice a year.

“I think common sense is the biggest thing that you need to use any time of the year,” he said. “Especially in a cold weather state like Indiana in the fall.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Fail Fest coming up at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Brown vs Blue basketball game coming up tomorrow

Image

Stomp out Bullying at ISU

Image

Linton kids take part in challenge course

Image

Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Image

Clean-up Terre Haute called a huge success

Image

Crossroads Plaza Mural hopes to make the community a little more colorful

Image

Fire prevention during the fall months

Image

An old idea for the new Vigo County Jail location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game