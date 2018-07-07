Fair kicks off on Saturday, all of the exhibits are ready to go

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair starts on Saturday.

On Friday, we visited the fairgrounds.

The exhibits, rides, and vendors are all ready to go!

Ths is the 89th year for the fair in Vigo County.

Fair organizers say there's something for everyone at the fair.

"The fair is not just animals. The exhibit hall is full of arts and crafts and welding and all kinds of exhibits the 4H'ers have been working on all year long," fair liaison Bionca Gambill said.

The fair lasts through July 14th.

