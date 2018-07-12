Fair has annual crowing contest.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's one part of the fair you may not have seen, but you've definitely heard it.

"So this is the rooster crowing contest."

And it draws in lots of 4H kids every year.

"So what you have to do, is you have to make the turkey mad enough, and you can't touch them, but you make them mad enough that they crow, and however many times they crow, you win an award."

Paige Hastings has been in 4H for five years, and she says the crowing contest is another fun event the fair puts on each year.

"It's actually really fun because I get to experience my little cousins and stuff, and they get to do all this, and I get to see how many 4h'ers come out here and do it every year."

And Hastings says, sometimes the birds are a little hard to deal with.

"Sometimes they crow before, and then once it comes to the competition, they don't crow at all."

But no matter what, the kids always seem to have a good time.

"I like it because it's funny how people get their roosters to crow, like some of them sing to them, some of them yell at them, some of them shake the cages, some of them make weird noises, it's all funny."

Adding another level of excitement to the already popular fair.