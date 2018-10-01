Clear

Local event helps people rise above their failures

Launch Terre Haute is teaching the community that failure doesn't always have to be a bad thing.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 6:41 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Many of us have experienced failure at some point in our lives, but it doesn't always have to mean the end of a dream. 

Launch Terre Haute is hosting "Fail Fest" to show people about the positive things that can come from failures. 

The event features local, regional and national business leaders who will share lessons they have learned from mistakes they have made. 

There will be 10 guest speakers whose goal is to teach those in the audience that failure is just part of the process. 

Fail Fest starts Wednesday morning at nine in the Indiana Theater.

