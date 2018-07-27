Clear

Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street

The social network’s user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as the company grappled with privacy issues, sending its stock tumbling after hours.

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a scratch in Facebook’s Teflon coating.

Scroll for more content...

The social network’s user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as the company grappled with privacy issues, sending its stock tumbling after hours.

The company also warned that it expects revenue growth to decelerate in the next couple of quarters as it promotes new, and for now less profitable, products— such as its Stories disappearing message feature. It is also allowing users to make “more choices” around data privacy amid public outcry and regulatory pressures.

The earnings covered the company’s first full quarter since the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal erupted. But analysts attributed the user growth shortfall largely to European privacy rules that went into effect in May, not to the furor over the political consulting firm with ties to President Donald Trump, which improperly accessed the data of tens millions of Facebook users.

With an hour before trading began Thursday, shares had plunged more than 19 percent, plucking about $17 billion in net worth out of the pocket of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Still, the results suggest that Facebook may have weathered the scandal without major harm to its business, even if its public image has taken a hit. While revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, it did so by only about 1 percent; profits, meanwhile exceeded forecasts.

But Facebook continues to grapple with big existential questions, ranging from its users’ privacy to tech addiction to how it deals with fake news and misinformation, hate speech and extremism on its service.

At times, it has seemed as though Facebook can’t quite decide where its values really lie. For instance, it continues to straddle the line between policing what users say and remaining a neutral platform in an increasingly divided world, and between protecting privacy while collecting as much information on its users as possible.

Facebook had 2.23 billion monthly users as of June 30, up 11 percent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 2.25 billion, according to FactSet. User growth — both on a monthly and daily basis — was flat in the U.S. and the rest of North America, while it declined slightly in Europe.

Facebook has largely saturated in the U.S. and Western European markets, and is now looking to countries such as Brazil, India and Indonesia for new users. Revenue from these regions, however, is far below what Facebook rakes in from the U.S. and Europe.

The company earned $5.1 billion, or $1.74 per share, up 31 percent and above analysts’ estimates of $1.71.

But revenue — up 42 percent to $13.23 billion— was slightly below the $13.34 that Wall Street was expecting.

Facebook said the European privacy rules, called General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, did not have a big effect on the quarter’s revenue, but also noted that they were only in effect for about a month before the quarter ended.

Over the long term, GDPR may end up favoring Facebook and other large companies that have the resources to adapt to new requirements. They could similarly disadvantage smaller, lesser known companies that don’t have the resources to comply and which could face big fines if they don’t.

One bright spot for Facebook has been Instagram, the photo-sharing app it bought for $1 billion in 2012. Instagram now has more than 1 billion users, and analysts expect it to be a model for how Facebook molds its other big app purchase, WhatsApp, into a lucrative business. So far, WhatsApp doesn’t show ads, and its founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton left Facebook amid disagreements over advertising and other issues.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"