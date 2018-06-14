Clear

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup in North America

Decio de Maria, President of the Football Association of Mexico, speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams playing a total of 80 games - 60 are planned in the U.S. and 10 each in Canada and Mexico.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) - FIFA member federations voted in favor of the North American bid over Morocco. FIFA promises to publish each voter's selection.

All three hosts should get automatic places in the lineup, and each host a game on opening day.

Morocco lost again with its fifth bid campaign in the past 30 years, including to the U.S. for the 1994 World Cup.

The 2026 tournament will return to the North American region 32 years after that U.S.-hosted edition. Mexico also hosted in 1970 and 1986.

