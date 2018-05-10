FDA anticipates EpiPen shortage

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (CNN) - The Federal Drug Administration is anticipating a shortage of EpiPens, EpiPen Jr., and generic epinephrine auto-injectors.

Scroll for more content...

The agency says manufacturing delays are the reason for what it expects to be a short-term shortage.

The products are still currently available.

The devices are made to deliver the lifesaving drug epinephrine during emergency treatment of serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

EpiPen producer Mylan NV confirms what it calls (quote) "intermittent supply constraints."

Mylan asks patients having problems getting EpiPens to contact its customer relations phone number (800) 796-9526 for help finding pharmacies that have them in stock.