FCCLA student group receives recognition from school board leaders

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In high schools like West Vigo, students are finding their calling to get involved.

Scroll for more content...

"I just wanted to, you know, help people around me," said Sophomore Alyssa Butler.

"I've always loved talking to people, I'm a very talkative person," said Sophomore Jenna Minor.

"I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and meet new people," said Sophomore Ashton Stewart.

It all makes for a perfect combination that the three girls wanted to join the FCCLA group at their school.

FCCLA stands for Family, Career & Community Leaders of America.

"They work on leadership activities, they do competitions," said Doug Dillion, Career and Technical Education Director, "but they become a more rounded student."

Dillion says FCCLA promotes not only college, but career readiness. The group is made for students with an interest in Family and Consumer Sciences. Through activites like community service, students learn to problem solve through critical and creative thinking.

Monday night, Vigo County School Board members recognized West Vigo High School's FCCLA for the work they do in the community.

"It teaches the kids how to give back to the community, how to interact with adults and how to do those extra things," Dillion said, "and in the big picture, our community is the big winner as well as the kids."

While some students in the group are just beginning their high school years, they feel FCCLA is providing them with a head start into the real world.

"It's giving you a sense of how even small things can make a big impact in the world and how you can help," said Minor.

"I feel like I can talk to people easier and I'm more outgoing," Butler said, "If I were to talk with any other high schooler that didn't have a group to join, I would say join FCCLA. It'll make you a better person, it'll help your community, it's a yes!"