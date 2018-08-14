Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FBI warns banks about potential ATM hacking scheme

A generic image of an ATM. (CNN Photo)

The threat was reported Sunday by Krebs On Security, a popular cybersecurity blog run by the journalist Brian Krebs.

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) - The FBI is warning financial institutions that their ATMs could be targeted in a hacking attempt.

The threat was reported Sunday by Krebs On Security, a popular cybersecurity blog run by the journalist Brian Krebs.

Krebs reported that the scheme is known as an "ATM cash-out," which means the attackers can hack a bank or payment card processor and use stolen information to withdraw large sums of money at ATMs worldwide. His report cited a confidential alert the FBI shared with banks last Friday.

The FBI did not comment specifically on this potential attack. In a statement to CNN, a spokeswoman said that "in furtherance of public-private partnerships, the FBI routinely advises private industry of various cyber threat indicators observed during the course of our investigations."

"This data is provided in order to help systems administrators guard against the actions of persistent cyber criminals," the spokeswoman said.

CNN reached out to two major banks, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase, both of which declined to comment.

Krebs has reported on similar "unlimited operations" before, including a scheme in which more than $2 million was stolen from a Virginia bank in 2016 and 2017.

The alert, called a private industry notification, was sent to a narrow group of cybersecurity professionals and system administrators at financial firms that had assets at risk, according to a federal law enforcement official.

Though the FBI at times makes PSAs for significant cybersecurity threats, like when they told the public in May to reboot certain internet routers after a malware attack, no wider notification was made about the ATM scheme.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and hot.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Color Run/Walk 4 Backpacks

Image

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Image

High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs