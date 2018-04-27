FBI returns documents taken in Wastewater Treatment Plant raid to the city of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on a Terre Haute FBI raid that happened in July of last year.

The raid happened at the Wastewater Treatment Plant on the city's southside.

When the FBI raided the facility, they took about 30 boxes worth of material.

On Friday, Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling confirmed to News 10 the FBI has returned the materials taken in the raid.

When the raid happened, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett told News 10 the FBI raid focused on an individual.

That person turned out to be Wastewater Utility Director Mark Thompson.

Thompson committed suicide on August 4th of last year.

Some of the files returned on Friday included Thompson's personnel file.

The FBI initially asked for any items related to any internal investigations into Thompson and his business practices.

The FBI also took records related to the city's dealings with businesses such as Control Worx, Terra Solutions, as well as several cities and towns in the Terre Haute area.

Felling told us the return of those documents to the city is a positive step.

"Over the coming weeks, we will definitely be reaching out to the FBI, whether we have to do that through a formal request or not, to get any sort of conclusions or findings that are related to whatever they may have found or may not have found during the course of their investigation," Felling said.

On Friday, Mayor Duke Bennett released a statement. Bennett says he is encouraged that the investigation appears to be nearing an end.

We reached out to the FBI for more information on the investigation.

They have declined to comment.