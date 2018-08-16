Clear

FBI raids Terre Haute home, found child pornography and child-sized mannequins

Federal agents had been investigating who was downloading child pornography at a home at 4433 North13th Street.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal agents made a grim discovery while executing a search warrant at a Terre Haute home.

Federal agents had been investigating who was downloading child pornography at a home at 4433 North13th Street.

On Tuesday, federal agents raided that home, which belongs to 52-year-old Charles Hill.

Hill admitted to having child pornography on his laptop, phone, and an external hard drive.

The FBI found 1,500 images and five child-sized mannequins in Hill's home.

The government asked that Hill is held until trial.

A detention hearing is set for next Thursday in Indianapolis.

Hill has a child pornography conviction out of Vigo County from 2004.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
More rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-arnold/

Image

Replay Runway

Image

Showers and thundershowers continue.

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong