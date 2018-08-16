TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal agents made a grim discovery while executing a search warrant at a Terre Haute home.
Federal agents had been investigating who was downloading child pornography at a home at 4433 North13th Street.
On Tuesday, federal agents raided that home, which belongs to 52-year-old Charles Hill.
Hill admitted to having child pornography on his laptop, phone, and an external hard drive.
The FBI found 1,500 images and five child-sized mannequins in Hill's home.
The government asked that Hill is held until trial.
A detention hearing is set for next Thursday in Indianapolis.
Hill has a child pornography conviction out of Vigo County from 2004.
Related Content
- FBI raids Terre Haute home, found child pornography and child-sized mannequins
- Terre Haute man found guilty in child molestation case
- Terre Haute man sentenced for child molesting
- Terre Haute man arrested on one count of child molesting
- Jury has been seated for Terre Haute child molesting case
- Terre Haute man booked on child porn charges
- FBI returns documents taken in Wastewater Treatment Plant raid to the city of Terre Haute
- Wanted Terre Haute woman found by police
- 71-year-old man arrested, accused of watching child pornography inside fast food restaurant
- Terre Haute home destroyed by overnight fire