FBI raids Terre Haute home, found child pornography and child-sized mannequins

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal agents made a grim discovery while executing a search warrant at a Terre Haute home.

Federal agents had been investigating who was downloading child pornography at a home at 4433 North13th Street.

On Tuesday, federal agents raided that home, which belongs to 52-year-old Charles Hill.

Hill admitted to having child pornography on his laptop, phone, and an external hard drive.

The FBI found 1,500 images and five child-sized mannequins in Hill's home.

The government asked that Hill is held until trial.

A detention hearing is set for next Thursday in Indianapolis.

Hill has a child pornography conviction out of Vigo County from 2004.