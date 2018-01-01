wx_icon Terre Haute 23°

wx_icon Robinson 25°

wx_icon Zionsville 20°

wx_icon Rockville 23°

wx_icon Casey 24°

wx_icon Brazil 23°

wx_icon Marshall 23°

Clear

FBI extends search for Delphi murderer into southeast Tennessee

The FBI has extended the search for the murderer of two Delphi teenagers into southeastern Tennessee, according to a post on Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department Facebook page from Sunday night.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 9:50 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 10:28 AM

BLEDSOE COUNTY. Tenn. (WLFI) — The FBI has reportedly extended the search for the alleged murderer of two Delphi teenagers into southeastern Tennessee. This is according to post on the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department Facebook page from Sunday night.

Indiana State Police said they cannot comment either way on the post. No other details were provided why the search was expanded.

Abigail Williams and Libby German were killed while walking on the Monon High Bridge Trail in February. Police are trying to track down the killer one year later.

Indiana State Police released an audio recording, two images and a composite sketch of the person they believe is responsible.

As always, if you want to leave a tip you can call (844) 459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It