FBI extends search for Delphi murderer into southeast Tennessee

BLEDSOE COUNTY. Tenn. (WLFI) — The FBI has reportedly extended the search for the alleged murderer of two Delphi teenagers into southeastern Tennessee. This is according to post on the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department Facebook page from Sunday night.

Indiana State Police said they cannot comment either way on the post. No other details were provided why the search was expanded.

Abigail Williams and Libby German were killed while walking on the Monon High Bridge Trail in February. Police are trying to track down the killer one year later.

Indiana State Police released an audio recording, two images and a composite sketch of the person they believe is responsible.

As always, if you want to leave a tip you can call (844) 459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com