FBI alerts consumers to restart router over hacking concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You need to restart your home and business network routers as soon as possible. The FBI issued this alert after a major Russian hack.
Federal investigators say hundreds of thousands of routers worldwide have been impacted.
The FBI says the malware is able to render routers inoperable. It can collect information, exploit devices, and block web traffic.
Officials say there's a simple step you can take to protect yourself. The FBI urges you simply turn your router off, and then back on.
The agency also suggests turning off any remote access feature.
You should also consider changing your password, and, updating your firmware.
