Extreme temperatures impact us in ways we don't see

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here in the midwest, when temperatures rise during the summer, we think of cooling off in the pool.

But when you can't take a dip, the surfaces we come in contact with can get dangerously hot.

Take this for example. I'm here at Deming Park in Terre Haute.

It's 11:15 AM and the air temperature is at 78 degrees.

Now here's the difference. When I take this temperature gun and read the temperature on the ground, it's already almost 100 degrees.

Think about that when you're walking your dog.

Their paws are like bare skin, so as the air temperature rises, the ground gets hotter, making it harder for them to walk.

It goes farther than that though.

Still here at Deming Park, but now we're on the playground.

This surface, although it's made of rubber, it's over 140 degrees, and the slide next to it is over 120.

So as temperatures are rising, make sure you're also thinking of that ground temperature, not only for your pets but also for your kids on the playground.