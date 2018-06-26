Experts warn to keep dogs away from yard mushrooms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed them in your yard.
Recent rain, humid conditions, and heat have allowed many mushrooms to grow around the area but these mushrooms can be dangerous. Experts say if you are walking your dog and it tries to eat one of these mushrooms to act fast.
"Immediately stop it. There are mushrooms that are severely toxic to dogs and humans too." Dr. Michael Staub with Honey Creek Animal Hospital says.
They say if your dog eats a mushroom and you can't stop it to call a vet immediately.
"The first thing I would try to do is make it vomit. We usually use hydrogen peroxide and I would try to call a veterinarian first but use hydrogen peroxide to make it vomit. Most people have that around the home" Staub says.
If your dog consumes a wild mushroom and you didn't see it happen dogs can be in considerable danger. Experts say there isn't a lot of time before dogs can be mortally sick.
"Pretty soon afterward. 24-48 hours probably. If they get one of the toxic mushrooms there's not a lot we can do." Staub says.
Of course, not every mushroom is toxic but enough is dangerous to always watch your animals. If you are worried your furry friend has eaten a dangerous mushroom watch for certain symptoms.
"On the ears and inside the ears, you can see yellowness and inside the gums. Chronic weight loss. Usually, the first thing you are going to see is that they are vomiting and not eating and just feeling really bad" Staub says.
