Experts warn area Ash trees are still in danger of Ash Borer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ash trees across the area have been devastated by an insect called the "Emerald Ash Borer."

Scroll for more content...

Local tree experts say if you want to protect your ash trees now is the time to act. County officials say the borer has already done a number on area ash trees since it arrived in the Wabash Valley several years ago.

"If you drive through Terre Haute, Hawthorn Park now has really been hit hard. There's a lot of dead ash trees. Fowler Park is really feeling the effects of Emerald Ash Borer. When you drive through the area you can really see a lot of dead ash" Grossman says.



experts say the borer will eradicate all Ash trees in a given area.

"As far as Ash trees are concerned there's really no situation where it's going to improve. If there's an Ash tree and it's very big it's going to die. It's just a matter of time" Grossman says.

If you have an Ash tree, county park officials say to decide if the tree is worth saving first. After making sure the tree is important enough call an expert.

"A professional will assess your tree first. After they assess your tree then they will drill small holes at the bottom to inject the tree with chemical that will keep the borer from doing further damage to your ash tree" Grossman says.

County park officials treat Ash trees in area parks for the borer, Monday afternoon they were treating Ash trees at the Annex building.

Officials say the borer isn't expected to leave any time soon.

"The Ash borer will be around for at least 12 years plus in the area. One treatment won't do the trick" Grossman says.