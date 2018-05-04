Experts say to stop feeding wild animals at parks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley residents might be familiar with feeding ducks and geese slices of bread.

While you may be trying to help by giving birds a snack, animal experts say feeding birds bread actually hurts them more than helps.

"Like geese and ducks, it will actually provide a bone deficiency and their wings will develop irregularly. Things like that will cause developmental issues and nutritional issues" Adam Grossman with Vigo County Parks Department says.

Park officials say you shouldn't feed any animal at area parks. They say animals like raccoons are fed food by people that the animal does not find naturally.

"If you feed those raccoons that trains them to not only come back to those campsites but also trains them to not be afraid of people anymore so pretty soon you have raccoons that are coming up into the campsites begging for food" Grossman says.

Grossman says raccoons are a wild animal and might carry disease that is dangerous to humans. He says the raccoon will be trained to be awake outside its normal hours creating a bigger risk for people at area parks.

"You are more than welcome and we encourage people to come enjoy the wildlife, come enjoy the scenery, but just watch the wildlife, not directly engage like that with the wildlife" he says.