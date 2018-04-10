Experts say don't let the cold scare you out of the garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Believe it or not, Winter ended in March.

The Wabash Valley has been dealing below normal temperatures and late season snow storms for all of April so far. Area garden experts say April is usually when many start to get out and preparing their garden. With so many late season snow storms this year many gardeners have decided to hold off on certain plants.

News 10 spoke with a gardener at the ISU Community Garden who says the snow shouldn't stop anyone from getting started on their garden.

Patti Weaver is the manager at the Indiana State University community garden. She's been gardening for more than 40 years. She says she can't remember having this many colder days and snow events this far into April.

"It's a cold april. January, Febrauary, March was normal, but this is rather odd for april and I tell people particulary new gardeners that every year is a learning curve. We all learn how to garden new each year" Patti Weaver says.

She says many gardners have been "scared off" by the colder conditions but she says it's time to get out in the garden despite the winter-like conditions.

"The plants know it's spring they all know that even though they have some snow here and there they know it's growing. All the winter annuals are growing we've got garlic that's planted in September growing the trees are all elafing out and starting to bloom magnolias are starting to bloom" Weaver says.

While some plants can't be planted until the weather decides to warm up weaver says many plants aren't negatively impacted by the cold or even the snow.

"It's really a good thing the snow it adds moisture that we're not getting with rain and it's not a bad thing. We don't mind having a little cold. There's a lot of flowers that need that colder weather and snow in order to sprout their seeds" Weaver says.

Warmer conditions are expected by the end of the week. Follow Storm Team 10 for the latest forecasts.