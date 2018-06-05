Experts say certain plants keep annoying bugs away

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Spending time outside during the summer months can be irritating due to insect pests like mosquitoes.

Scroll for more content...

While the "go-to" solution may be bug spray, local gardening experts say some plants can do a good job keeping pests away from your area.

Mosquitoes and flies are common pests during summer. Experts at Yankee Rose Gardens in Brazil say they often get asked which plants help keep one of the Wabash Balley's most hated pests away.

"Mosquitoes are the number one thing. So we sell a lot of mosquito plant, citronella, also lemongrass that's also been the big thing for the past couple of years that also repels mosquitoes" Kim Bourff says at Yankee Rose says.

The plant can be placed around recreational areas like patios, to repel bugs. Bourff says there are many plants that repel insects people might not think of like fleas.

"Things like fennel and dill they will help repel affids. Chives will repel japanese beetles bayleaf will help with bed bugs" Bourff says.

She says the insects do not like the smell of certain plants and that means the plants can be a better smelling alternative to bug spray.

"I think it's the smell. A good one is mint that you can rub with your fingers and you can rub all over your arms if your going fishing then the bugs don't bother you if your are going fishing or if you are out camping out instead of spraying bug spray you can just rub mint all over you" Bourff says.