Experts: Check lights before storing Christmas decorations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some say it is bad luck to pack up or dispose of a Christmas tree before the new year but live trees and decorations pose a real danger if not monitored.

Experts say if you notice needles coming off your tree it is a good idea to remove the lights and dispose of the tree.

You'll also want to use care when storing Christmas lights.

Terre Haute Fire Department Arson Investigator Norm Loundermilk says, "People will wrap them around a tree and then wrap them around their fist when they store them and then use them for four or five years as long as they work when they plug them in."

He says winding the strands too tight can cause parts inside to break over time posing a fire threat. Loudermilk suggests feeling your lights. If they're warm it may be time to throw them out instead of packing them away.

In Terre Haute, Loudermilk says there is a no burn ordinance. He says trees can be cut up and placed in trash bags for trash pick-up.