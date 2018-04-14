Union Hospital host community baby shower for expecting mothers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Though it was cold and soggy outside that didn’t stop expecting mothers from coming to Union Hospital Saturday morning. Mothers like Monica Bryant who is 34 weeks pregnant.

Scroll for more content...

"I think it’s awesome. I didn't even know they did things like this so when I heard about it I thought it was pretty cool," said Bryant.

She’s was talking about the third annual community baby shower. It was a free event for the community to come and learn some tips when it comes to their newborns.

Rachael Spencer is a certified lactation consultant for Union Hosptial. She says this day is a way to try to reduce the infant mortality rates in Terre Haute.

"Terre Haute is one of the highest areas in Indiana with Marion County and Gary being higher than us but we're really trying to address that issue here right now because of that," said Spencer.

There were twenty-five vendors at the event to aid these future mothers. There were hands-on training on how to properly put your child to sleep and a birth demonstration.

The event wasn’t just for future mothers, rather anyone wishing to know how to properly take care of an infant.

"It’s an opportunity to educate the public and not only moms and dads but grandmas, grandpas, aunts and uncles on things like safe sleep. You know they all have a hand sometimes in watching babies so it’s important they learn that knowledge," said Spencer.

Even though parents will learn many lessons from experience, this will be a baby shower many first time moms will never forget.

"I’m just nervous as a first time mom that yeah this is going to be so helpful to me," said Bryant.

Union Hospital also holds various other mother training classes throughout the year. If you would like to learn more, check out their website here.