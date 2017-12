CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a tough time of the year for animals at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Clay County.

The colder it gets the more the animals eat.

The rescue center tells News 10 the animals eat about 4,000 pounds or more a day this time of the year!

Donations of lost livestock and meat hunters can't use are accepted. Every little bit can help feed the cats daily!