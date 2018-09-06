Clear
Exhibit on Sept. 11 attacks in NYC coming to Indianapolis

A traveling exhibit that recreates the sights and sounds of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in New York City is coming to Indianapolis.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 8:38 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A traveling exhibit that recreates the sights and sounds of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in New York City is coming to Indianapolis.

The Ground Zero 360 exhibit opens to the public Friday at the Indiana World War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis ahead of next Tuesday’s 17th anniversary of the attacks.

Several relatives of New York City firefighters and police officers killed in the attacks will attend Friday’s opening.

Visitors to the exhibit will hear first-responder calls, touch pieces of the World Trade Center and see artifacts loaned by the families of first responders who lost their lives in the attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

