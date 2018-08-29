Excise police say Clinton teen had containers of pot in his car

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton man faces drug charges after police found several containers filled with marijuana.

Indiana State Police Excise Police say they witnessed an 18-year-old exit a liquor store with a bottle of alcohol.

Police stopped and searched the vehicle.

That's when they say they found several containers with what they believed to be marijuana.

Police say they also found evidence consistent with drug dealing and over $2,000.

Kegan Benskin is facing charges of dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police cited a second passenger and released a third one.