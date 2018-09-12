Everything you need to know about hurricane classification

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hurricanes are very powerful storms.

While we don't see them here in the Wabash Valley, the stronger the storm is, the more likely we will see remains of the storm as it falls apart.

Hurricanes are rated on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

A category 1 hurricane has minimal damage, similar to what we see in a strong thunderstorm.

The wind speeds are between 75 and 95 mph.

In a category 2, we see more damage with winds between 96 and 110 mph.

Category 3 is the middle of the road.

Being a strong hurricane at this point, it has winds between 111 and 129 mph.

Small trees can be uprooted, and some damage will be done to your house.

A category 4 is very strong.

With this storm, significant damage can be done to your homes, and winds are between 130 and 156 mph.

Finally, a category 5.

This is the strongest of hurricanes with winds over 160 miles per hour.

High storm surges are expected at this point, and houses and are ripped from their frames at this speed.

Now what about the storm is so strong?

If you look at a hurricane from a bird's eye view, you can break it down into 4 "quadrants".

If a storm is moving north, the front right side is the strongest part.

The front left side will have the highest storm surges.

The back right side typically has the highest wind speeds, while the back left side is the least powerful, but still strong enough to be considered a hurricane.