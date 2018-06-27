Clear

"Everyone already thought I was a child molester, so I wanted to prove them right" TH man charged with molesting a young girl

According to court documents, Freeman inappropriately touched a six-year-old girl earlier this month when the two were watching a movie.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man admits to molesting a young girl.

On Wednesday morning, 24-year-old James Freeman appeared in court.

He faces one charge of child molesting and another charge for attempted child molesting.

According to court documents, Freeman inappropriately touched a six-year-old girl earlier this month when the two were watching a movie.

According to court documents, Freeman told investigators that everyone already thinks he is a child molester, so he wanted to prove them right.

Freeman is behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

