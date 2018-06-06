Event planned to help parents with pre-school costs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program is helping parents pay for pre-school in Vigo County.

Scroll for more content...

Chances and Services for Youth will host a one-stop shop for parents.

They can register their kid for top of the line preschool programs while also finding employment for themselves.

It's an event called Pre-K in the Park.

It is happening this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Herz-Rose Park.

The goal is to provide high-quality pre-k at a lower cost.

"So many parents chose not to go back to work because they can't afford daycare. It's very expensive. So by doing this, they have financial assistance, take that burden off their shoulders so their kids can go to pre k, high-quality pre k, and still be able to go back to work," Britney Earl from CASY said.

You'll find financial help, job openings, and free activities for the entire family.

In the case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for June 30th.