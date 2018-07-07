Event lets you help make the Wabash Valley a better place

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help make the Wabash Valley a better place.
Serve the Valley is happening at this end of July.
It's a volunteering opportunity through the United Way and the Maryland Community Church.
There are several projects you can work on.
The event happens on July 27th and 28th, with most shifts happening from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
To learn more, click here.
