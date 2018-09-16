Clear

Event focuses on photography as form of meditation and prayer

Many learned that pictures are worth a thousand words at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

It was part of the Photography as a Form of Prayer event.

The program focuses on the impact of images on you and others.

People learned how to use photography as a form of prayer and meditation, all while enhancing their spiritual life.

"Slow your life down, be present to what's in front of you," said Jan Craven, Sisters of Providence, "Take that picture and then let it speak to you."

Organizers said you don't have to have prior knowledge or experience in photography to enjoy the event.

Article Comments

