VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One crash landed two people in handcuffs on Sunday night.

It happened around 7:30 on Erie Canal Road.

Police told News 10 a car and truck were involved in the crash.

Officials say someone was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Lanes were shut down as crews worked.

Officials say two people were arrested, two others were taken to the hospital.

We expect to learn more from authorities soon.