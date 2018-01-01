Fire reported at Meridian Towers in Brazil; some residents evacuated

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County Central Dispatch reports some residents were evacuated from Meridian Towers in Brazil after a fire was reported.

Meridian Towers is located at 120 W. National Avenue and is a low income housing complex.

Our crew on the scene reports extensive damage can be seen to two windows located on the fourth floor.

Clay County officials asked for help from Vigo County and Parke County with medical assistance and transportation. At this time, no word on injuries.

At this time we do not know what caused the fire.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.