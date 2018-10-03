TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Sometimes we all need a little reminder that it is okay to makes mistakes. Launch Terre Haute hosted Fail Fest Wednesday morning to do just that.
The event featured local, regional and national entrepreneurs to share their stories, and the lessons they have learned from mistakes they have made.
The goal of the event is to inspire people to take away the positive opportunities that can come from failure.
Launch Terre Haute is a collaborative space for business owners.
The organization hosts workshops and events year round.
Related Content
- Entrepreneurs remind us it's ok to make mistakes
- Launch Terre Haute meets with up and coming entrepreneurs
- Veterinarians remind pet owners of flea and tick season
- Officials remind boaters to stay safe on the water
- Illinois State Police reminds drivers of fatal four violations
- "Kitten Season" sparks Humane Society reminder about getting your pets spayed and neutered
- Officials remind parents about dangers of drowning as summer heat arrives
- Vigo County health officials remind parents to get vaccinations before school year
- Police remind drivers to watch out for kids near school bus stops
- Make a Difference: Making 4-H her passion
Scroll for more content...