Entrepreneurs remind us it's ok to make mistakes

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Sometimes we all need a little reminder that it is okay to makes mistakes. Launch Terre Haute hosted Fail Fest Wednesday morning to do just that.

The event featured local, regional and national entrepreneurs to share their stories, and the lessons they have learned from mistakes they have made.

The goal of the event is to inspire people to take away the positive opportunities that can come from failure.

Launch Terre Haute is a collaborative space for business owners.

The organization hosts workshops and events year round.