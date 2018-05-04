Entire coffin found at Riverfront Lofts construction site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More human remains were found at a local construction site.

Scroll for more content...

Construction crews are building the Riverfront Lofts at the former ICON building on First Street in Terre Haute.

Earlier this week, construction crews uncovered an entire intact coffin.

That, once again, brought construction to a halt.

Earlier this year we told you there was an old burial ground on the property when crews found a human skull.

It was called the Indian Orchard Cemetery.

Crews say they knew there was a chance they would run into remains.

Indiana State University Anthropologist Dr. Shawn Phillips was on site and said they have to stop work so they analyze what's going on.

"This takes time. And all of the people that they've hired. They have to wait while we do this. So it is a big expenditure for the company, but they've been very patient with that process," Dr. Phillips said.

Since the discovery of the coffin, ISU students have been sifting through dirt looking for things like coffin parts, coffin nails, and human remains.

Dr. Phillips said the coffin likely dates back to the early 1800's.

It will be reburied at a future date.