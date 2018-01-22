Energy assistance program helping hundreds of families through hard times

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is helping those in need right here in our community.

The Energy Assistance Program in Vigo County has been helping families going through a hard time.

As of right now, the organization is swamped with so many people needing help.

Bills have been piling high for some families in Vigo County, and it's not just because of the cold weather.

"We've been swamped before we ever had the cold weather," said Marlene Swan, energy assistance program director.

Many families are reaching out to the energy assistance program to receive help.

In their office, there are piles of disconnect forms because many households are about to be disconnected if they don't receive assistance.

"We have so many disconnects come in that we have to take care of them first," said Swan.

The program gives families a one time payment on their energy bill when they need it.

Gavin Turner has recently went through some hard times, but he says the program is doing a lot of good.

"The local energy assistance programs really helping me get back on my feet so I'm not strapped for cash," said Turner.

Although the program is federally funded, the government shut down isn't affecting them just yet.

Turner says he's thankful for the program helping so many.

"So it's a really great program that we've got going locally and it's helping me out quite a bit," said Turner.

There are several regulations to who can receive help.

If you think you need help through the program, you will first need to complete an application.

Applications can be found on their website at http://www.wicaa.org/energy.html