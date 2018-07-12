Clear

Employees protest United Methodist Village demanding change be made

Wednesday morning nearly twenty employees stood outside the northern United Methodist Village branch Wednesday. All voicing their opinions over the actions that have taken place over the past couple of weeks.

Posted By: Garrett Brown

LAWRENCEVILLE, ILL. (WTHI)- Wednesday morning nearly twenty employees stood outside the northern United Methodist Village branch Wednesday. All voicing their opinions over the actions that have taken place over the past couple of weeks. 

"Really upsetting, I mean people have families to support."

That was the reaction of almost every single person standing there holding signs protesting the current management. 

LINK | "WE'RE NOT GETTING PAID AND PEOPLE ARE QUITTING

Both current and previous employees expressed their anger toward the village. Some employees said they were threatened with termination if they protested, but that didn’t stop some employees like Lexie Gaither and Kelsi Greentree.

"I mean someone has to speak up and advocate for these people. And if we get fired for doing so than so be it,” said Gaither.

Heather Sherman was another person not afraid to fight back. She was the admissions director and nurses liaison until she quit Tuesday.

Even though she no longer works for the nursing home, she wants her voice to be heard.

"Everyone's scared about their next paycheck, who knows if they’re going to get it. The employees have no health insurance. Even though they paid their health insurance from their paychecks, they have no health insurance because it’s been denied," said Sherman.

Those protesting want the nursing home to continue and benefit the community, but they want the board to take action against President and CEO Paula McKnight.

"I’m hoping at the end of July they come to terms with things and they get rid of her. Once and for all before its too late,” said Sherman.

Early Wednesday the board made a statement on Facebook. It said there's a plan of re-organization and they want to ensure that the facility has a stable financial future. The statement also said residents will not be affected.

News 10 also would like to note we tried to get a direct response from the United Methodist Village through its lawyer but he has not yet responded yet.

The Illinois Department of Public Health opened an investigation into the village. News 10 will continue to bring you any new updates as they develop.

